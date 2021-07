Soria allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning to pick up his third hold in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers. Soria has been the Diamondbacks' closer since the end of June, but manager Torey Lovullo brought him in to hold a lead for Tyler Clippard, who eventually picked up his first save since 2018. Soria's days as a closer this season appeared to be numbered, as the Diamondbacks are expected to trade the 37-year-old within the next few days, but it was odd to see him used in anything but the closer's role. He faced the top of the Rangers' order, which probably factored into the decision.