This Famous Chicago Restaurant Just Closed Forever

By Lauren Cahn
Mashed
Mashed
 18 days ago
Former U.S. President, Barack Obama, may well be among those reeling from the news of yet another painful restaurant closure tied to the still-unfolding economic upheaval brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic (via Restaurant Business). The owners of the Michelin-starred, Spiaggia, along with its more casually-styled sister-restaurant, Café Spiaggia, announced that they have made the difficult decision to close their doors permanently after 37 years of business in Chicago, Illinois.

