It's report card time, baseball fans. Are you posting your team's report card on the fridge, or burying it in the backyard and saying your dog ate it?. Let's get into the numbers. ESPN Senior Writer David Schoenfield wrote an article grading each one of the 30 MLB teams on their first-half performance. He weighed their current record against the team's expectations in order to create a letter grade, while also taking into account injuries, player moves and other criteria.