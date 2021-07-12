The 3 Best MLB Home Run Derby Prop Bet Picks

The PLAY: 1H Seattle Mariners +140 S Manaea (LHP), C Flexen (RHP) Must Start. Scheduling dynamics favor Oakland, and that's why I can't make this a stronger play. Oakland was off yesterday, and the A's are 9-2 off rest days this season. Seattle is without rest and returning home from the altitude in Denver. But the value here is on the home team's side. Chris Flexen has been a big profit earner all season, the Mariners are 8-2 in his home starts (both F5 and full game) and Flexen is in very good form. Sean Manaea has been mostly unlucky on the road as his data is decent but the A's are only 3-5 when he throws on the road, and just 1-5 in the last six away when Manaea starts. So despite the scheduling disadvantage, I'm compelled to give the Mariners a play tonight at a very enticing underdog price. Mariners F5 is the choice.