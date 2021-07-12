Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonneville County, ID

Deputies say man blew four times the legal limit after getting behind the wheel

By Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — Deputies arrested a local man when he reportedly blew four times the legal limit after drinking beer and driving. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers were called about a drunk driver near South Holmes Avenue and Sunnyside Road Friday just before 11 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The driver, Christopher E. Lusk, 39, of Bonneville County, was booked into jail for felony third offense DUI.

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bonneville County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Idaho Falls Police#Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 1

Community Policy