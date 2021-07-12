Deputies say man blew four times the legal limit after getting behind the wheel
IDAHO FALLS — Deputies arrested a local man when he reportedly blew four times the legal limit after drinking beer and driving. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers were called about a drunk driver near South Holmes Avenue and Sunnyside Road Friday just before 11 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The driver, Christopher E. Lusk, 39, of Bonneville County, was booked into jail for felony third offense DUI.www.eastidahonews.com
