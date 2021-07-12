Cancel
NFL

Newcomer update: Jake Funk

By Stu Jackson
therams.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. The series continues with a look at rookie running back Jake Funk﻿. How...

www.therams.com

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLFingerLakes1

Buffalo Bills reportedly close to signing TE Zach Ertz and CB Steve Nelson

Rumor has it that the Bills are looking to sign tight end Zach Ertz and cornerback Steve Nelson in an effort to strengthen their roster. The 2020 NFL season was the Bills’ best season so far in the 21st century. They won the AFC East last year, thus ending the Patriots’ 11-year dominance. Oddsmakers expect them to do the same in 2021, with the NFL Vegas odds on the Bills winning the divisional title being somewhere around -133.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLNBC Sports

Curran: Now it's time for Bill Belichick's rebuttal to Tom Brady

Mr. Belichick, it is your turn for rebuttal. You have seven months beginnnnninggggg ... now. We’re at the dawn of the Patriots' 2021 season. Bill Belichick speaks Tuesday. Training camp opens Wednesday. Fans can hang on the hills and singe their fannies on the metal bleachers surrounding the Patriots practice fields at Gillette Stadium once again.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick says Jarrett Stidham will miss time with injury

When the New England Patriots signed quarterback Jake Dolega, the transaction signaled something was off with quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who missed the first day of training camp on Wednesday on the physically unable to perform list. He is dealing with a shoulder/back issue, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Coach Bill Belichick confirmed on Thursday the quarterback would “miss a little time.”
NFLallfans.co

Colts get devastating Carson Wentz injury news during first week of camp

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for Carson Wentz, some fans were against the idea considering he was borderline unplayable for the Eagles last season. Having said that, we also had a three-year sample size of Wentz being one of the best playmaking quarterbacks in the entire NFL. After all, he took the Eagles to the playoffs in 2019 with a makeshift offensive line and a receiving corps made up of practice squad regulars.
NFLchicagobears

Teven Jenkins Meet The Rookies

Learn more about Bears rookie offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, who has a reputation for being nasty. The six-foot-six, 320-pound offensive tackle from Oklahoma State describes his ability to "flip the switch" from his self-proclaimed goofy off-field persona to his tone-setting "controlled aggression" on the field and reveals how his late mother motivates him today.
NFLchatsports.com

Bears notes: Rookie Teven Jenkins ‘wants to be out here bad’

Teven Jenkins wants to be on the field. The Bears, though, want to make sure their second round pick is ready when it counts — in padded practices that start Monday. The left tackle remained out of training camp practice Friday with a sore back. “Trust me — he wants...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Colts QB Carson Wentz to miss time with foot injury

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for an undetermined period of time (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo). Garafolo doesn’t sense that the Colts are panicking about it, but it’s definitely a situation to watch as the season draws near. “He’s...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Get No Love in PFF’s Cornerback Rankings

The Minnesota Vikings devoted ample time, thought, and finances to bolstering the cornerback group during the 2021 offseason. The team’s head coach, Mike Zimmer, arrived at leadership positions in Cincinnati and Minnesota on the backbone of coaching secondaries. So, yes, the joke is true – Zimmer loves cornerbacks. Plain and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Update On Carson Wentz Injury

Carson Wentz got the fresh start he wanted when the Eagles trade him to the Colts earlier this offseason. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows to start. Wentz did not practice on Friday. He’s dealing with a foot injury, and there’s concern it could be serious. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon Wentz is “out indefinitely” to undergo testing on his injured foot.

