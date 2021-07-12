Google mentions, then quickly removes ‘Pixel 6’ and ‘Pixel 6 XL’ from official form
Google has mentioned their flagship phones for 2021 in an official Android developer form, calling them the “Pixel 6” and “Pixel 6 XL.”. From the leaks we’ve seen so far, the Pixel 6 series is going to be unlike any Pixel we’ve seen before, between its bold design with a camera “visor” and its usage of a Google-made chip instead of one from Qualcomm. With the bold changes coming to the line, there were rumors Google would name the devices differently too, pairing the “Pixel 6” with the “Pixel 6 Pro.”9to5google.com
