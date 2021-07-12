Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Craig Morgan + More Country Artists Who Have Lost Children

By Christina Vinson
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Losing a child is an unimaginable loss. Whether a child is hours old or a grown man or woman, no parent should have to bury a son or daughter -- and yet, several country stars have had to endure this grief-filled event. Five years ago, in July of 2016, the...

koel.com

Comments / 0

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Morgan
Person
George Strait
Person
Aaron Watson
Person
Roy Rogers
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Eddie Rabbitt
Person
Loretta Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Top 10 Craig Morgan Songs

Craig Morgan had a successful career as a member of the U.S. Army before leaving the armed forces to focus on music. Since releasing his eponymous debut record in 2000, Morgan has covered everything from heartache to fun in the country sun. Which of Morgan's tunes are his very best,...
CMT

WATCH: Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne Cover “Midnight Rider”

Last night (July 28), during the second and final night of CMA Summer Jam in Nashville, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett held court, along with additional star-studded performances from Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, and more. In one highlight from the evening, Lambert welcomed...
Hurricane Mills, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Loretta Lynn's Crisco Commercials Were Country Cookin' Classics

Loretta Lynn is a country legend responsible for country music hits such as "Coal Miner's Daughter," "Honky Tonk Girl" and more, but the singer-songwriter also lent her bubbly Southern personality to a collection of commercials for Crisco shortening throughout the 1980s. The Hurricane Mills, Tennessee artist became the spokeswoman for Crisco in 1979 and a slew of TV commercials featuring her down home, Southern cooking followed. The now-retro ads often showed scenes of Lynn enjoying her famous pie, fried chicken or cake with her husband Doo, her children and her grandchildren. Lynn's family members were always over the moon with her cooking and baking skills in the ads, and Lynn would explain that Crisco was the reason for her food's delectable taste and texture. Lynn would often end the commercials with the tag line, "Crisco will do you proud every time," while smiling into the camera.
CelebritiesPopculture

Dierks Bentley Brings Daughter Evie on Stage To Sing 'Different for Girls'

Audience members attending Dierks Bentley's set during Chicago's Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, July 10 got a sweet surprise when the country star brought his 12-year-old daughter Evie out on stage to join him in singing his hit "Different for Girls." Evie, who is Bentley's oldest child, held her own with her dad on stage, showing off her impressive voice and proving that talent runs in the family.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kelly Clarkson Says Reba McEntire Is 'Not Afraid of Anything'

Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire have known each other for years, and both artists are big fans of the other. During a recent episode of I Miss…90s Country Radio with Nick Hoffman on Apple Music Country, Clarkson was asked to provide some commentary on McEntire, and she began by praising the Oklahoma native's impressive work ethic.
MusicPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Country Music’s Greatest One-Hit-Wonder

First things first: Jeannie C. Riley was not a one-hit-wonder. Not really. Jeannie had over a dozen Top 40 Country music hits, including six that were Top Ten. So strictly speaking, she was not a one-hit-wonder. It wasn't as if she all of a sudden showed up on the national chart with a hit, then disappeared.
Celebritiesbasinsradio.com

CARRIE UNDERWOOD AND MIRANDA LAMBERT SOMETHIN’ BAD MUSIC VIDEO

Enjoy watching Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert’s music video for “Somethin’ Bad” …. song was released as the second single from Miranda Lambert’s fifth studio album. Platinum. In 2014, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood collaborated on their hit song. Somethin’ Bad. The song was released to Country Radio on June...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Still Cries While Performing One Song

One of the beautiful things about country music is its ability to move you. Some songs can reach deep into your soul and stir emotions or bring back memories from years ago. Just about every country fan has one of those songs that they can’t hear without shedding a few tears. Those songs are usually listed among their favorites. There’s something about a piece of music that can move you to tears that is special. However, it isn’t just the fans that feel the emotions in the songs. Miranda Lambert has one song that still brings her to tears sometimes when she plays it live.

Comments / 0

Community Policy