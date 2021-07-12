Liberty Mutual to Acquire State Auto Group
Insurer Liberty Mutual reported that it will acquire State Auto Group, a super-regional insurance holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Under the terms of the agreement, State Auto mutual members will become mutual members of Liberty Mutual. Also, Liberty Mutual will acquire all of the publicly held shares of common stock of State Auto Financial for $52 per share in cash in a deal that values State Auto at about $2.3 billion.www.insurancejournal.com
