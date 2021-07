The Austrian Cultural Forum New York is pleased to present “Three with a Pen: Lily Renée, Bil Spira, and Paul Peter Porges” featuring works by the three Jewish artists driven from their homes in Vienna after the German annexation of Austria, the so-called “Anschluss,” in 1938. The exhibition showcases examples of their signature work in comic books, New Yorker cartoons, Mad magazine spoofs, caricatures, portraiture, fashion design, advertising, and children’s books, among other formats. March 11 – September 3, 2021 Free Admission, 7 days per week, 10am-6pm Austrian Cultural Forum New York 11 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022 More Info: Contemporary Art Exhibition NYC Three with a Pen.