Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New this week: A 'Space Jam' sequel and new John Mayer tunes

By The Associated Press
Houston Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — LeBron James leads the Tunes against the Goons in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a sequel to the 1996 movie that had Michael Jordan headlining with Bugs Bunny. Director Malcolm D. Lee didn’t necessarily feel beholden to that first movie though. “I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I have to pay homage to that movie.’" It was more about the long legacy of the Looney Tunes more so than that particular film,” he told the AP earlier this year. It’ll be available on HBO Max free for subscribers for 31 days starting Friday, as well as in theaters. Lee said it was the “epitome of a popcorn movie” and even got the stamp of approval from what he says is the toughest audience of all: His 12-year-old son.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
John Mayer
Person
Big Freedia
Person
Shane Jacobson
Person
Marta Dusseldorp
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jane Goodall
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Malcolm D. Lee
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Jam#Hbo Max#The Associated Press#Hbo#The Jonas Brothers#Goin Looney#Ap Entertainment#Australian#Curiositystream#Wwe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin Drop Video for ‘Space Jam’ Song ‘We Win’

Over two months after Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin released their Space Jam: A New Legacy contribution “We Win,” the pair have finally dropped a video to accompany the single. The video combines footage from the LeBron James and Looney Tunes-starring film with shots of Franklin and Lil Baby performing the track on a basketball court. Lil Baby previously told Rolling Stone of the collaboration, “Working with a legend like Kirk Franklin was cool. I’m proud this is a song that my grandma and kids can listen to, while at the same time I’m still being authentically me. I’m always looking to grow...
MoviesPosted by
KDKA News Radio

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The film is great for elementary age kids with plenty of really good messaging about love and respect. Visually, the picture pops off the screen with magnificent color and fast paced action.
MoviesComicBook

Space Jam: A New Legacy Reminds Us Why the Looney Tunes Are So Great

It's no secret that Space Jam: A New Legacy is filled to the brim with various properties from the mountain of intellectual wealth over at Warner Bros. The trailers to the long-awaited Space Jam sequel, which debuted Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, were packed with references to things like The Matrix, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones. There are even more references and cameos in the final product, but if you look at the story beyond that, New Legacy's focus is the beloved Looney Tunes.
MoviesDigital Trends

Space Jam: A New Legacy review: A sequel that should’ve stayed on the bench

When Space Jam arrived in theaters 25 years ago, the mash-up of live-action filming and animation that brought Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes characters together was deservedly celebrated as a technical triumph. Its grand experiment in blending complicated (and time-consuming) filmmaking techniques paid off at the box office and was rightfully lauded for its technical achievement.
Musicthebrag.com

John Mayer on new album ‘Sob Rock’, ‘it’s a shitpost’

John Mayer has spoken on the context for his brand new album which released today, Sob Rock. As reported by Ultimate Guitar, in a new interview with Zane Lowe, Mayer said, “What I would love other people to understand is that there is no more reason to have to adhere to any given idea of cool.”
MoviesVox

The new Space Jam is apocalyptic horror

On Monday night, I sat in a dark theater, staring up at the movie screen, asking myself a perhaps-unanswerable question: What exactly does Hollywood think an “algorithm” is?. By definition, an algorithm is code that sends a computer through a set of operations to solve a problem — calculating a...
Moviesromper.com

Zendaya Was Surprised By Backlash About Lola Bunny’s New Look In Space Jam Sequel

The long-awaited and much-anticipated Space Jam sequel is finally out! Like MJ before him, Lebron James will join the hilarious and famous Toon Squad. As fans will notice, a few things look different in Space Jam: A New Legacy, including Lola Bunny’s look. The change sparked a bit of controversy, which caught Zendaya, who portrays the character in the sequel, off guard.
Musicwestcentralsbest.com

John Mayer Announces "Sob Rock" Tour On Day Of New Album Release

John Mayer has announced concerts for his Sob Rock Tour 2022, kicking off Thursday, February 17, in Albany, New York, running through Thursday, April 28 in Chicago, Illinois. Produced by Live Nation, the tour features stops in New York at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park (March 1st) and Madison Square Garden (February 20), and two nights at the Forum in Inglewood, California (March 13 & March 15), among others. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 23rd, at 11 AM @ JohnMayer.com. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Grammy-winning heartthrob John Mayer heads to Houston on new tour

Tall, dreamy, and possessing a sultry voice and serious guitar chops, John Mayer has been a pop culture force since he exploded on the scene with his quintuple-platinum 2001 debut album Room For Squares (who can forget the singalong chorus of “Why Georgia?”). Since then, he’s managed to concoct perfect...
Beauty & FashionThe Ringer

The Spirit of the ’80s Is Alive and Crying on John Mayer’s New Album

What we got here is a new John Mayer song called “Why You No Love Me.” Not a typo. The joke is that the song ain’t funny. The song is from a new John Mayer album called Sob Rock. Turns out the album ain’t funny, either. Sob Rock also includes my favorite John Mayer song in the past 12 years; Sob Rock also includes, to my mind, the two saddest songs he’s ever sung. What we’ve got here is an impressively rendered, baffling tonal conundrum. You’ve probably already seen the album cover, but I need you to look at it again.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Space Jam: A New Legacy: What Fans Are Saying About Looney Tunes Team-Up With LeBron James

It’s game time for the Tune Squad with the recent release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the fan consensus is in! After 1996’s Space Jam inspired an entire generation to believe they can fly with Michael Jordan’s role alongside the Looney Tunes, the sequel is here and it’s time to get into what audiences thought about LeBron James entering the Warner Bros ServerVerse to save the world.
NBADaily Californian

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ is shameless corporate airball

“Space Jam: A New Legacy,” the LeBron James-led summer blockbuster and successor to the fan-favorite 1996 original, attempts to offer the NBA icon an opportunity for Hollywood stardom, updating the franchise for a younger, more technologically inclined audience. Unfortunately, the attempt proves unsuccessful, playing out more like one big advertisement rather than a film with any real heart.
EntertainmentThe Ringer

The New, Unimproved ‘Space Jam’

Justin Charity and Micah Peters reminisce on their childhood as they remember Space Jam while watching Space Jam: A New Legacy. The hosts reflect on Michael Jordan’s performance and compare it to LeBron James’s (4:00), discuss the new aspects of the sequel, and crown Don Cheadle as the standout actor of the film (11:15).

Comments / 0

Community Policy