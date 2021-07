Jamie Lyle Bogard, age 48 of Dover, went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2021. He was born March 26, 1973, the son of Robert Lyle and Marie Bogard of Big Rock, Tenn. Jamie was a loving, husband, father, son, brother and a loyal friend to everyone. He was a faithful Christian servant and a member of Dyers Creek Church of God, where he was a children’s church teacher.