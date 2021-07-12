Blotter: Social workers, sheriff’s deputies investigating child’s overdose

SALISBURY — Social workers and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a 5-year-old girl overdosed on prescription medicine Saturday afternoon. The girl took four olanzapine tablets that belonged to her mother while they were at a residence on Rockwell Road, which is south of its namesake town’s limits, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The tablets can be prescribed for schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, according to Medline Plus, a service of the National Institutes of Health.