Tom Sewell delivers cellist Georgy Gusev to Saturday’s concert with a forklift. Sewell said his studio featuring heavyweight sculptures assembled from massive gears, gargantuan valves and machine tools he salvaged from the mill is now open to the public noon to 3 p.m. seven days a week. He said he has about 50 finished sculptures on display and more on the way. Sewell encouraged former Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar workers to visit to take in the artwork and share their stories. A repeat performance by Gusev is scheduled for Aug. 1. Doors open for gallery viewing at 6:15 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets are $50, with 25 available for sale. Attendees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend. Contact tom@tomsewell.com for tickets and directions.