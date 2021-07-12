Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

A new feature selection technique for intrusion detection systems

By Ingrid Fadelli
techxplore.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetwork-based technologies have become increasingly widespread, and they are now being used by countless individuals, professionals, and businesses worldwide. Despite their advantages, most network-based systems are highly vulnerable to malicious attacks. The consequences of a malicious attack on network-based systems can be extremely severe and devastating. For instance, an attack...

techxplore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intrusion#Feature Selection#Canadian University Dubai#The Selection#Cse Cic Ids2018#Denial Of Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Computersarxiv.org

A New Clustering-Based Technique for the Acceleration of Deep Convolutional Networks

Deep learning and especially the use of Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) provides impressive results in various regression and classification tasks. However, to achieve these results, there is a high demand for computing and storing resources. This becomes problematic when, for instance, real-time, mobile applications are considered, in which the involved (embedded) devices have limited resources. A common way of addressing this problem is to transform the original large pre-trained networks into new smaller models, by utilizing Model Compression and Acceleration (MCA) techniques. Within the MCA framework, we propose a clustering-based approach that is able to increase the number of employed centroids/representatives, while at the same time, have an acceleration gain compared to conventional, $k$-means based approaches. This is achieved by imposing a special structure to the employed representatives, which is enabled by the particularities of the problem at hand. Moreover, the theoretical acceleration gains are presented and the key system hyper-parameters that affect that gain, are identified. Extensive evaluation studies carried out using various state-of-the-art DNN models trained in image classification, validate the superiority of the proposed method as compared for its use in MCA tasks.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Differentiable Feature Selection, a Reparameterization Approach

We consider the task of feature selection for reconstruction which consists in choosing a small subset of features from which whole data instances can be reconstructed. This is of particular importance in several contexts involving for example costly physical measurements, sensor placement or information compression. To break the intrinsic combinatorial nature of this problem, we formulate the task as optimizing a binary mask distribution enabling an accurate reconstruction. We then face two main challenges. One concerns differentiability issues due to the binary distribution. The second one corresponds to the elimination of redundant information by selecting variables in a correlated fashion which requires modeling the covariance of the binary distribution. We address both issues by introducing a relaxation of the problem via a novel reparameterization of the logitNormal distribution. We demonstrate that the proposed method provides an effective exploration scheme and leads to efficient feature selection for reconstruction through evaluation on several high dimensional image benchmarks. We show that the method leverages the intrinsic geometry of the data, facilitating reconstruction.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Introduction & Scope: Global Acoustic Anti-sniper Detection System For Defense Market

This in-depth research offering entailing key developments in Global Acoustic Anti-sniper Detection System For Defense Market have demonstrated extensive information pertaining to detailed coverage, with appropriate references of definition, application and regional scope. This well-researched market output delivers pertinent details on various concurrent developments in Global Acoustic Anti-sniper Detection System...
Computersarxiv.org

Feature-Filter: Detecting Adversarial Examples through Filtering off Recessive Features

Deep neural networks (DNNs) are under threat from adversarial example attacks. The adversary can easily change the outputs of DNNs by adding small well-designed perturbations to inputs. Adversarial example detection is a fundamental work for robust DNNs-based service. Adversarial examples show the difference between humans and DNNs in image recognition. From a human-centric perspective, image features could be divided into dominant features that are comprehensible to humans, and recessive features that are incomprehensible to humans, yet are exploited by DNNs. In this paper, we reveal that imperceptible adversarial examples are the product of recessive features misleading neural networks, and an adversarial attack is essentially a kind of method to enrich these recessive features in the image. The imperceptibility of the adversarial examples indicates that the perturbations enrich recessive features, yet hardly affect dominant features. Therefore, adversarial examples are sensitive to filtering off recessive features, while benign examples are immune to such operation. Inspired by this idea, we propose a label-only adversarial detection approach that is referred to as feature-filter. Feature-filter utilizes discrete cosine transform to approximately separate recessive features from dominant features, and gets a mutant image that is filtered off recessive features. By only comparing DNN's prediction labels on the input and its mutant, feature-filter can real-time detect imperceptible adversarial examples at high accuracy and few false positives.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Boruta and SHAP for better Feature Selection

When we carry out a supervised task, we face the problem to incorporate a proper feature selection in our machine learning pipeline. Simply searching in the net, we access various sources and contents that talk about the feature selection process. To summarize, there are different ways to carry out feature...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Automatic Feature Selection in Python: An Essential Guide

Feature Selection in python is the process where you automatically or manually select the features in the dataset that contribute most to your prediction variable or output in which you are interested. One major reason is that machine learning follows the rule of “garbage in garbage out” and that is...
Computersarxiv.org

Assessment of Self-Attention on Learned Features For Sound Event Localization and Detection

Joint sound event localization and detection (SELD) is an emerging audio signal processing task adding spatial dimensions to acoustic scene analysis and sound event detection. A popular approach to modeling SELD jointly is using convolutional recurrent neural network (CRNN) models, where CNNs learn high-level features from multi-channel audio input and the RNNs learn temporal relationships from these high-level features. However, RNNs have some drawbacks, such as a limited capability to model long temporal dependencies and slow training and inference times due to their sequential processing nature. Recently, a few SELD studies used multi-head self-attention (MHSA), among other innovations in their models. MHSA and the related transformer networks have shown state-of-the-art performance in various domains. While they can model long temporal dependencies, they can also be parallelized efficiently. In this paper, we study in detail the effect of MHSA on the SELD task. Specifically, we examined the effects of replacing the RNN blocks with self-attention layers. We studied the influence of stacking multiple self-attention blocks, using multiple attention heads in each self-attention block, and the effect of position embeddings and layer normalization. Evaluation on the DCASE 2021 SELD (task 3) development data set shows a significant improvement in all employed metrics compared to the baseline CRNN accompanying the task.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Size, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Reports and Data has recently added a new report titled Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Research report that offers a comprehensive overview and a detailed evaluation of the global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market. The report spans over 100 pages and offers an extensive assessment of key market elements and factors likely to influence the growth of the market. The report also studies the historical and forecast data to offer accurate insights into market growth. The report offers overview of various elements such as market size, segmentation analysis, regional opportunities, drivers and restraints, prominent vendors and manufacturers in the business sphere, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape.
Technologytvtechnology.com

NBC Olympics Selects Dell Storage Systems

ROUND ROCK, Texas & STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Olympics will be using Dell Technologies to provide high performance storage systems for its production of the Tokyo games. NBC Olympics will use the Dell EMC PowerScale family of storage systems to digitally store video content captured at the Tokyo Olympics for sharing with viewers in the United States. announced Darryl Jefferson, vice president, Broadcast Operations & Technology, NBC Olympics and Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies.
InternetTravelDailyNews.com

Wheel the World launches new website featuring industry-first accessibility mapping system for travelers with disabilities

BERKELEY, CALIF. – Wheel the World, a leading online travel booking platform for people with disabilities and seniors, has launched its new website GoWheeltheWorld.com, furthering the company’s mission to make the world more accessible. The innovative online travel marketplace offers places to stay, things to do, and multi-day tours in more than 50 destinations around the world while providing highly detailed information about accessibility that allows travelers to make informed choices about how and where they can travel with ease.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamic and Static Object Detection Considering Fusion Regions and Point-wise Features

Object detection is a critical problem for the safe interaction between autonomous vehicles and road users. Deep-learning methodologies allowed the development of object detection approaches with better performance. However, there is still the challenge to obtain more characteristics from the objects detected in real-time. The main reason is that more information from the environment's objects can improve the autonomous vehicle capacity to face different urban situations. This paper proposes a new approach to detect static and dynamic objects in front of an autonomous vehicle. Our approach can also get other characteristics from the objects detected, like their position, velocity, and heading. We develop our proposal fusing results of the environment's interpretations achieved of YoloV3 and a Bayesian filter. To demonstrate our proposal's performance, we asses it through a benchmark dataset and real-world data obtained from an autonomous platform. We compared the results achieved with another approach.
Healthhealthcareittoday.com

Featured Health IT Job: Business Application and Systems Administrator

We like to regularly feature a healthcare IT job that might be of interest to readers. Today, we’re featuring the Business Application and Systems Administrator position that was recently posted on Healthcare IT Central. This position was posted by University of Minnesota Boynton Health and is in Minnesota. Here’s a...
Softwarearxiv.org

UR Channel-Robust Synthetic Speech Detection System for ASVspoof 2021

In this paper, we present UR-AIR system submission to the logical access (LA) and the speech deepfake (DF) tracks of the ASVspoof 2021 Challenge. The LA and DF tasks focus on synthetic speech detection (SSD), i.e. detecting text-to-speech and voice conversion as spoofing attacks. Different from previous ASVspoof challenges, the LA task this year presents codec and transmission channel variability, while the new task DF presents general audio compression. Built upon our previous research work on improving the robustness of the SSD systems to channel effects, we propose a channel-robust synthetic speech detection system for the challenge. To mitigate the channel variability issue, we use an acoustic simulator to apply transmission codec, compression codec, and convolutional impulse responses to the original datasets. For the neural network backbone, we propose to use Emphasized Channel Attention, Propagation and Aggregation Time Delay Neural Networks (ECAPA-TDNN) as our primary model. We also incorporate one-class learning with channel-robust training strategies to further learn a channel-invariant speech representation. Our submission achieved EER 20.33% in the DF task; EER 5.46% and min-tDCF 0.3094 in the LA task.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Detection of structural and conformational changes in ALS-causing mutant profilin-1 with hydrogen/deuterium exchange mass spectrometry and bioinformatics techniques

Metab Brain Dis. 2021 Jul 24. doi: 10.1007/s11011-021-00763-y. Online ahead of print. The hydrogen/deuterium exchange (HDX) is a reliable method to survey the dynamic behavior of proteins and epitope mapping. Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization-Time of Flight Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) is a quantifying tool to assay for HDX in the protein of interest. We combined HDX-MALDI-TOF MS and molecular docking/MD simulation to identify accessible amino acids and analyze their contribution into the structural changes of profilin-1 (PFN-1). The molecular docking/MD simulations are computational tools for enabling the analysis of the type of amino acids that may be involved via HDX identified under the lowest binding energy condition. Glycine to valine amino acid (G117V) substitution mutation is linked to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This mutation is found to be in the actin-binding site of PFN-1 and prevents the dimerization/polymerization of actin and invokes a pathologic toxicity that leads to ALS. In this study, we sought to understand the PFN-1 protein dynamic behavior using purified wild type and mutant PFN-1 proteins. The data obtained from HDX-MALDI-TOF MS for PFN-1WT and PFN-1G117V at various time intervals, from seconds to hours, revealed multiple peaks corresponding to molecular weights from monomers to multimers. PFN-1/Benzaldehyde complexes identified 20 accessible amino acids to HDX that participate in the docking simulation in the surface of WT and mutant PFN-1. Consistent results from HDX-MALDI-TOF MS and docking simulation predict candidate amino acid(s) involved in the dimerization/polymerization of PFNG117V. This information may shed critical light on the structural and conformational changes with details of amino acid epitopes for mutant PFN-1s’ dimerization, oligomerization, and aggregation.
SoftwareInfoworld

Log Analytics for CloudOps: Making Cloud Operations Stable and Agile

Each day, the average enterprise’s cloud applications, containers, compute nodes, and other components throw off thousands or even millions of tiny logs. Each log is a file whose data describes an event such as a user action, service request, application task, or compute error. Cloud operations (CloudOps) teams that study...
Computersarxiv.org

Convolutional Transformer based Dual Discriminator Generative Adversarial Networks for Video Anomaly Detection

Detecting abnormal activities in real-world surveillance videos is an important yet challenging task as the prior knowledge about video anomalies is usually limited or unavailable. Despite that many approaches have been developed to resolve this problem, few of them can capture the normal spatio-temporal patterns effectively and efficiently. Moreover, existing works seldom explicitly consider the local consistency at frame level and global coherence of temporal dynamics in video sequences. To this end, we propose Convolutional Transformer based Dual Discriminator Generative Adversarial Networks (CT-D2GAN) to perform unsupervised video anomaly detection. Specifically, we first present a convolutional transformer to perform future frame prediction. It contains three key components, i.e., a convolutional encoder to capture the spatial information of the input video clips, a temporal self-attention module to encode the temporal dynamics, and a convolutional decoder to integrate spatio-temporal features and predict the future frame. Next, a dual discriminator based adversarial training procedure, which jointly considers an image discriminator that can maintain the local consistency at frame-level and a video discriminator that can enforce the global coherence of temporal dynamics, is employed to enhance the future frame prediction. Finally, the prediction error is used to identify abnormal video frames. Thoroughly empirical studies on three public video anomaly detection datasets, i.e., UCSD Ped2, CUHK Avenue, and Shanghai Tech Campus, demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed adversarial spatio-temporal modeling framework.
MilitaryScience Daily

New cybersecurity technique keeps hackers guessing

Army researchers developed a new machine learning-based framework to enhance the security of computer networks inside vehicles without undermining performance. With the widespread prevalence of modern automobiles that entrust control to onboard computers, this research looks toward to a larger Army effort to invest in greater cybersecurity protection measures for its aerial and land platforms, especially heavy vehicles.
Computersarxiv.org

Exploring Sequence Feature Alignment for Domain Adaptive Detection Transformers

Detection transformers have recently shown promising object detection results and attracted increasing attention. However, how to develop effective domain adaptation techniques to improve its cross-domain performance remains unexplored and unclear. In this paper, we delve into this topic and empirically find that direct feature distribution alignment on the CNN backbone only brings limited improvements, as it does not guarantee domain-invariant sequence features in the transformer for prediction. To address this issue, we propose a novel Sequence Feature Alignment (SFA) method that is specially designed for the adaptation of detection transformers. Technically, SFA consists of a domain query-based feature alignment (DQFA) module and a token-wise feature alignment (TDA) module. In DQFA, a novel domain query is used to aggregate and align global context from the token sequence of both domains. DQFA reduces the domain discrepancy in global feature representations and object relations when deploying in the transformer encoder and decoder, respectively. Meanwhile, TDA aligns token features in the sequence from both domains, which reduces the domain gaps in local and instance-level feature representations in the transformer encoder and decoder, respectively. Besides, a novel bipartite matching consistency loss is proposed to enhance the feature discriminability for robust object detection. Experiments on three challenging benchmarks show that SFA outperforms state-of-the-art domain adaptive object detection methods. Code has been made available at: this https URL.
Technologytechxplore.com

New cybersecurity technique protects in-vehicle networks

Army researchers developed a new machine learning-based framework to enhance the security of computer networks inside vehicles without undermining performance. With the widespread prevalence of modern automobiles that entrust control to onboard computers, this research looks toward to a larger Army effort to invest in greater cybersecurity protection measures for its aerial and land platforms, especially heavy vehicles.
Computersarxiv.org

Using Visual Anomaly Detection for Task Execution Monitoring

Execution monitoring is essential for robots to detect and respond to failures. Since it is impossible to enumerate all failures for a given task, we learn from successful executions of the task to detect visual anomalies during runtime. Our method learns to predict the motions that occur during the nominal execution of a task, including camera and robot body motion. A probabilistic U-Net architecture is used to learn to predict optical flow, and the robot's kinematics and 3D model are used to model camera and body motion. The errors between the observed and predicted motion are used to calculate an anomaly score. We evaluate our method on a dataset of a robot placing a book on a shelf, which includes anomalies such as falling books, camera occlusions, and robot disturbances. We find that modeling camera and body motion, in addition to the learning-based optical flow prediction, results in an improvement of the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve from 0.752 to 0.804, and the area under the precision-recall curve from 0.467 to 0.549.

Comments / 0

Community Policy