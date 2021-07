Having a digital marketing strategy can be the key to building an effective online presence that brings in the leads and sales you need. The combination of platforms that creates awareness, traffic and community is game-changing for every business owner who chooses to leverage it. But what happens if your business needs change? How do you know if it’s time for a new approach? What if things are going well, but you want to see more growth? It may be time to revamp your digital marketing strategy.