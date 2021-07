Foo Fighters’ ace new disco record Hail Satin is here!. Under the name the Dee Gees, the band shared the release for this weekend’s Record Store Day, but have also since made it available on streaming services. Recorded at their own Studio 606, Hail Satin contains covers of four Bee Gees tracks – You Should Be Dancing, Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than A Woman – plus Andy Gibb’s Shadow Dancing. The release also features live versions of five Medicine At Midnight songs: Making A Fire, Shame Shame, Waiting On A War, No Son Of Mine and Cloudspotter.