Cooler Master's GamePod is a gaming chair ripped straight from a sci-fi movie

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling the Orb X GamePod a gaming chair is a bit reductive. The egg-like design of this all-in-one PC battle station looks like it was ripped straight from a sci-fi flick. Cooler Master unveiled the new Orb X gaming chair during its Cooler Master Summit, and its eye-catching design isn’t its only stand-out feature. The chair is fitted with a recliner, mounts for up to three monitors, surround sound speakers, and enough RGB to make even the most seasoned PC gamers blush.

