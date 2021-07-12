William Shatner Bites Back Against His Shark Phobia And Dishes On His Music Career - Exclusive Interview
Space may be the final frontier, but also unexplored by many are the depths of our own planet's many oceans. And if you want a reason for why we don't spend a lot of time in the deep blue other than the lack of oxygen, there's one we've all had since the debut of Steven Spielberg's summer blockbuster "Jaws" — sharks. Since its 1975 debut, "Jaws" has haunted viewers with its tagline "You'll never go in the water again." However, since 1988 there's been a counter-conversation, one that is largely pro-ocean predator — Shark Week.www.looper.com
Comments / 0