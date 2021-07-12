The Superpowered Detective Story That's Heating Up On Netflix

The Empty Man was released in October of 2020, but just recently dropped on HBO Max. The feature film debut of director David Prior, The Empty Man follows an ex-cop (James Badge Dale) as he uncovers a sinister cult connected to the deaths of some teenagers and the disappearance of a young girl. The story, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Cullen Bunn and Vanesa R. Del Rey, incorporates a number of horror subgenres. On one hand, The Empty Man is a boogeyman tale in which a group of teenagers her an urban legend and summon the titular Empty Man, who begins to influence the teenagers into making drastic and deadly decisions. On the other hand, the film is reminiscent of Ari Aster’s films Hereditary and Midsommar, in which the primary antagonists of each film are cults. These subgenres are intertwined with a detective-crime premise, as Dale’s James Lasombra is a damaged, cynical ex-cop at the heart of the story. With so many plot threads at play here, The Empty Man warrants some explanation to clarify exactly how the cult, boogeyman, and detective elements work together to deliver a haunting film about grief and loss.