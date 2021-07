Clarence Anthony Mayet, 83, a native of Cut Off and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.