Santa Rosa Firefighters Put Out Two Small Fires on Sunday
Santa Rosa firefighters acted quickly to contain a small vegetation fire Sunday Morning. The fire on Stony Point Road, south of Scenic Avenue, initially threatened multiple sheds and barns. Firefighters arrived on scene and managed to contain the blaze to just an 1/8 of an acre instead of the initially reported 20 acres. No injuries were reported and the extent of the damage and cause of the fire remain under investigation.www.ksro.com
