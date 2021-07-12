Cancel
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafourche schools to discuss school bag policy at upcoming meeting

By CASEY GISCLAIR Online Editor
lafourchegazette.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lafourche Parish School Board could vote to change the parish's clear/mesh school bag policy at an upcoming committee or special board meeting. Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin said board members have expressed to him the need to have a discussion to possibly change the policy, which has been in place for more than a decade. That policy requires students to have either mesh or clear school bags at school.

