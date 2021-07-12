Lafourche schools to discuss school bag policy at upcoming meeting

During a special meeting on Wednesday, the Lafourche Parish School Board unanimously approved the 2021-2022 Return-to-School Plan in response to COVID-19. Although the guidelines were approved, Superintendent Jarod Martin emphasized it is still a fluid situation. “It is nothing more than a plan. As case numbers potentially shift in either direction, then our response is going to have to shift with those shifting numbers,” he told the Times prior to the meeting. “We’re pretty confident that how we open schools will not be how we operate every school every day all year. There will be some adjustments to our expectations as we monitor this virus.”