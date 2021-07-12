Lafourche schools to discuss school bag policy at upcoming meeting
The Lafourche Parish School Board could vote to change the parish's clear/mesh school bag policy at an upcoming committee or special board meeting. Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin said board members have expressed to him the need to have a discussion to possibly change the policy, which has been in place for more than a decade. That policy requires students to have either mesh or clear school bags at school.www.lafourchegazette.com
Comments / 0