Funko reveals new Rey and Imperial Super Commando Pops! on the way
A round of new Funko Pops! was announced during a live stream today, and two of those happen to include new releases for Star Wars. To announce these new Pops!, Funko released a special video event called Funko FunTV Pop! Quiz FunKon Edition!. They held a Jeopardy-style game show where the contestants (actors) were given a category and clue, and the answer would be one of the newest Funko Pop! reveals.dorksideoftheforce.com
Comments / 0