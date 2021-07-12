Funko reveals new Rey and Imperial Super Commando Pops! on the way

The Funko FunKon 2021 reveals have come to an end with Funko not slowing down their massive set of exclusive announcements. The day ended with a band with some big confirmed reveals for My Hero Academia and Marvel Comics that we originally saw during FUN TV. Stating us off first is the only non-Pop announcement with Disney's Beauty and the Beast getting an exclusive Loungefly backpack. From The Office, Stanley is dressing up in his Samurai Costume, allowing fans to finish off their Halloween Office Pop collection. Making a surprising debut is the Rocketeer, who is back with a new flying mold that fans will not want to miss. For the last solo reveal, the final member of The Seven arrives from the hit series The Boys with Black Noir, who is finally ready to join your collection.