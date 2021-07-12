Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Funko reveals new Rey and Imperial Super Commando Pops! on the way

By Editorial
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA round of new Funko Pops! was announced during a live stream today, and two of those happen to include new releases for Star Wars. To announce these new Pops!, Funko released a special video event called Funko FunTV Pop! Quiz FunKon Edition!. They held a Jeopardy-style game show where the contestants (actors) were given a category and clue, and the answer would be one of the newest Funko Pop! reveals.

dorksideoftheforce.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

117K+
Followers
309K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Funkon#Dc Comics#Deathstroke#Distrackers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Funko FunKon Day 5 Reveals – Marvel, Rocketeer, My Hero and More

The Funko FunKon 2021 reveals have come to an end with Funko not slowing down their massive set of exclusive announcements. The day ended with a band with some big confirmed reveals for My Hero Academia and Marvel Comics that we originally saw during FUN TV. Stating us off first is the only non-Pop announcement with Disney's Beauty and the Beast getting an exclusive Loungefly backpack. From The Office, Stanley is dressing up in his Samurai Costume, allowing fans to finish off their Halloween Office Pop collection. Making a surprising debut is the Rocketeer, who is back with a new flying mold that fans will not want to miss. For the last solo reveal, the final member of The Seven arrives from the hit series The Boys with Black Noir, who is finally ready to join your collection.
ComicsIGN

SDCC and FunKon 2021 Exclusive Funko Pops and More Up for Preorder

Funko is always cooking up new figures, and with San Diego Comic-Con kicking off this week, and with FunKon 2021 following shortly thereafter, you'll have plenty of new Funkos to choose from. While we haven't seen any news of SDCC-exclusive Funkos, plenty will be available for FunKon. Below, we have a rundown on the FunKon-exclusive figures, plus some of the coolest upcoming Funko Pop figures you can preorder now.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Funko Pop! Blitz has added characters from Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia to celebrate the movie release

After our travels in space with the Battlestar Galactica crossover in Funko Pop! Blitz, we are now dabbling in the world of magic and myth. We enter DreamWorks Animation and Guillermo del Toro’s universe of Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia saga! To celebrate the Netflix release of the Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans film, Funko Pop! Blitz is offering players a chance to win rewards based on the movie characters in-game.
MoviesSheKnows

Funko Pop! Just Released a ‘Space Jam’ Line to Celebrate the New Movie With Your Kids

It’s no secret that whenever kids watch a new fun movie, it’s pretty much all they’ll talk about for the next few weeks. And now that the highly anticipated Space Jam movie starring LeBron James is officially out, we wouldn’t be surprised if it instantly becomes your child’s new favorite film. Luckily, there’s a way to bring the Looney Tunes excitement home since Funko! Pop just released a new Space Jam-themed collection — and it includes Slyvester and Tweety, Bugs Bunny, and even LeBron James! Let’s just say, you’ll be a shoo-in for mom of the year.
ComicsComicBook

New Funko Soda: Naruto, TMNT, Disney, Sword Art Online and More

A new batch of Funko Soda figures in a can are up for pre-order, and the lineup includes super limited edition figures from Disney, Teen Titans, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sword Art Online, Naruto, and more. Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure,...
ComicsComicBook

The Simpsons Glowing Mr. Burns Funko Pop Brings You Love

Mr. Burns' weekly medical treatments allow him to stay one step ahead of death, but they sometimes result in lost weekends spent wandering the woods in a daze. That, combined with a "healthy green glow" from years working at a nuclear power plant, once tricked Homer into believing an alien visited Springfield. Now Funko has immortalized alien Mr. Burns in Pop figure form - a Previews Exclusive Funko Pop to be precise.
MoviesComicBook

Funko's Exclusive Star Wars Bounty Hunter Pop Collection Adds 4-LOM

Funko has crossed the halfway point with their Star Wars Bounty Hunter collection of Pop figures, adding 4-LOM to the lineup. The protocol droid-turned-bounty hunter joins Boba Fett, Bossk, and IG-88 in a special collection that will eventually include seven figures. Once complete, the figures can connect together to form a large recreation of the Darth Vader "no disintegrations" bounty hunter scene from The Empire Strikes Back where he promises a reward for finding the Millennium Falcon.
MoviesIGN

Next Dragon Ball Super Movie Reveals Title and Teases New Animation Style - Comic-Con 2021

After an official teaser earlier this year that a new Dragon Ball Super movie was in the works, a recent Comic-Con panel has revealed the official title for the upcoming film. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is slated to premiere sometime in 2022. While not much is known about the film yet, series producer Akio Iyoku said during the Dragon Ball Special Panel that the decision to add to "supers" in the title was to "emphasize that this movie is about the superhero vibes."
ComicsPolygon

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero character concepts revealed at SDCC 2021

The resurgence of beloved Shonen franchise Dragon Ball is nothing short of a miracle, one worthy of a wish made on the series’ eponymous, glowing spheres. Anime, a medium once difficult and expensive to breach, now dominates everything from trends to the American box office. Dragon Ball’s persistence is largely due to creator Akira Toriyama’s steady hand, which has expanded tales of Goku and his friends into the epic scope of the recent revival. There’s the best-selling fighting game in Dragon Ball FighterZ to a satisfying-yet-nostalgic return to anime and manga with Dragon Ball Super. Perhaps the biggest surprise is the reimagining of once series punchline Broly into an empathetic hero with the smash success of 2019’s feature film Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
ComicsComicBook

Exclusive Party Thor Added to Marvel's What If...? Funko Pops

Recently, Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer and release date for the upcoming animated series What If...? on Disney+. One of the big draws of the show is that MCU stars will provide the voices for the animated versions of their characters - with a major twist. The show explores the multiverse, so your favorite characters are going to take on new roles - like T-Challa as Star-Lord and Peggy Carter as super solider Captain Carter. This, of course, will make for some very interesting Funko Pops.
MoviesComicBook

Space Jam 2 Funko Pops Get a Sequel

Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, which means that Funko has the greenlight to debut more Pop figures from the film. The wave 2 common lineup includes The Brow, Bugs Bunny dribbling, LeBron leaping, and the villain AI-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) with his sidekick Pete. Pre-orders for these Pop figures are available now here at Entertainment Earth.
Shoppingallears.net

Marvel Funko POP Collectors — You’ve Been Warned!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney+ has not only introduced us to the main characters of Marvel, but has now given us a reason to care about EVERYONE in our favorite movies. Along with...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero reveals release date and Goku animation

We already know what Goku will look like! During the San Diego [email protected] The images of the new movie of ‘Dragon Ball‘. The new tape ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero‘is almost ready and finally the first details were revealed. At the Comic-Con @ Home he was present Masako Nozara,...
Moviesepicstream.com

MCU Star Winston Duke Celebrates DC Casting as Batman

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's no secret that the world of superheroes is ever-evolving and the folks over at DC Comics are ready to adapt to the changes and try new platforms of media to present their stories. We reported yesterday that the comic book giant will soon be venturing into audio streaming with the upcoming Batman: Unburied podcast drama. Very little is known about the project but it will be a reimagining of the caped crusader's story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy