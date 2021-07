So, it’s been a couple of weeks since the last official AMD GPU driver update, so I guess you know what that means, right? – Yes, a brand new driver is out and ready to pester you to apply it as soon as possible. – Is it worth taking the time to do it, though? Well, the short answer is yes. The long answer is also yes, but with it coming with a number of useful fixes and, not to mention, a strong boost to the performance of F1 2021 on AMD graphics cards if you’re planning to don your virtual driving helmet, then while it likely won’t shave any seconds off your qualifying time, it might at least help add a useful boost to your frame rates!