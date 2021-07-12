Libre-SOC Releases First Non-IBM OpenPOWER Chip in Decade

We’re expecting to see the new version of Wear OS any day now, as we get closer to Samsung’s official announcement of the Galaxy Watch 4 series. But Samsung isn’t going to be the only Wear OS smartwatch maker out there, with plenty of other company’s gearing up to release new options over the coming years. Many of those smartwatches will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear, and Qualcomm has announced (via XDA Developers) that it is currently working on a new crop of wearable processors.