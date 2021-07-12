Cancel
Libre-SOC Releases First Non-IBM OpenPOWER Chip in Decade

By Aleksandar Kostovic
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 18 days ago
The Libre-SOC project, a team of engineers and creative personas aiming to provide a fully open System-on-Chip, has today posted a layout that the team sent for chip fabrication of the OpenPOWER-based processor. Currently being manufactured on TSMC's 180 nm node, the Libre-SOC processor is a huge achievement in many ways. To get to a tape out, the Libre-SOC team was accompanied by engineering from Chips4Makers and Sorbonne Université, funded by NLnet Foundation.

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

