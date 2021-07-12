Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

47 people shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

By Navya Gupta, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 18 days ago

Forty-seven people were shot this weekend, 10 of them fatally — fewer than half the number of people shot during the long Fourth of July holiday , according to Chicago police and records maintained by the Tribune.

There were 10 people killed between 4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday, including two who were shot outside a Clark gas station around 3:10 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue in Englewood . Two men, ages 20 and 33, had been sitting in the gas station parking lot when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle shot at them, police said.

The older man was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center at 3:38 p.m., while the younger man — who, according to data from the Cook County medical examiner’s office was 19, not 20 — was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:24 p.m.

Between 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday there were two separate attacks that each left three people shot, one fatally, according to authorities.

Those six people, including the two who died, were among a total of 14 people shot in less than 14 hours, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, police said. Three of the 14 people died.

Rapper Londre Sylvester was killed in the triple shooting just before 9 p.m. Police said he suffered as died with as many as 64 gunshot wounds when he was attacked in the 2700 block of West 27th Street, across the street from the Cook County Jail, shortly after he was released.

Those injured also include a man who suffered a graze wound after Chicago police officers were called to a report of an assault in progress in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue in West Rogers Park at 7:22 p.m. Sunday night . Police said he had a knife; he also was Tased by a second officer.

In other shootings:

  • A woman, 43, was shot by someone in a vehicle while she sat in the passenger seat of a parked van in the 3800 block of West Adams Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood around 12:20 a.m. Monday, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
  • A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and right leg while in the passenger seat of an SUV by someone in another vehicle at 12:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of South California Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood. The driver of the SUV struck two vehicles and fled on foot. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in fair condition, police said.
  • A man, 21, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in good condition after being shot at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 10300 block of South Beverly Avenue in East Beverly, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the back.
  • Around 8 p.m. Sunday, a man, 45, was shot in the head, neck and abdomen in the 2000 block of East 71st Street in the South Shore neighborhood, police said. Police said he was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where the Cook County medical examiner’s office said he was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. He had not been identified as of Monday morning.
  • A man, 28, was shot in the thigh near an alley in the 7500 block of South Essex Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood by someone in an unknown vehicle around 7:15 p.m. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
  • Two other men, 20 and 31, were shot near an alley in the 7900 block of South Manistee Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood by an occupant of an unknown vehicle around 7:15 p.m. The 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the knee, and the 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in good condition.
  • Around 5:30 p.m., a 36-year-old man was shot in the thigh while near a sidewalk in the 1100 block of West 57th Street in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • A 55-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest in the 8600 block of South Lowe Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood around 4 p.m. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in critical condition, police said. No one is in custody for the shooting and officials are investigating.

The Chicago Police Department did not hold a Monday news conference about the weekend violence as it typically would because Superintendent David Brown was in Washington, D.C., for a meeting with President Joe Biden, officials said.

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
County
Cook County, IL
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#South Chicago#West Adams#Mount Sinai Hospital#Suv#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Sweepstakes machine company owner charged in scheme to beat, extort debtor

The owner of a sweepstakes gaming-machine company has been indicted on federal charges alleging he participated in a scheme to rough up and extort a victim over repayment of a $10,000 loan five years ago. Gene “Gino” Cassano, 52, of Norridge, was charged in an indictment made public Thursday with conspiring to use violence and threats to collect payments from the victim — identified only as ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Businesses weigh asking customers to put masks back on in light of new CDC guidelines. ‘For most people, this is a huge step backward.’

West Town grocery store Green Grocer Chicago didn’t wait for updated recommendations from health officials to require customers — vaccinated or not — to mask up again while shopping. Owner Dileep Gangolli brought back the store’s mask requirement about two weeks ago as COVID-19 cases began to rise. After looking at the area’s vaccination rate, Gangolli said he worried the risk of a customer or ...
Cook County, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Leading lawyer for Jussie Smollett can remain on case, judge rules, but can’t question two key witnesses

A top defense lawyer for Jussie Smollett will be allowed to stay on the actor’s defense team but cannot cross-examine two key witnesses against him, a Cook County judge has ruled. In a written order, Judge James Linn said the evidence “clearly and convincingly” shows that attorney Nenye Uche had spoken with those witnesses about the case in its early stages, an allegation that Uche has ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Indoor masking returns for Cook County, Cubs trade Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees and will Lollapalooza’s contract with Chicago be renewed?

Good morning, Chicago. Today brings the second day of Lollapalooza and we’re not even half over yet. This has already been a Lollapalooza where the news of the fest itself has been bigger than the bands — in the days leading up to this weekend, rising COVID-19 cases have cast a shadow over Chicago like a storm front even as hundreds of thousands of concertgoers have converged on downtown. Once ...
Mchenry County, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Man dies after boat leaves Fox River in McHenry County, crashes into tree on shore, officials say

A man was killed after his boat crashed into a tree along the Fox River in Holiday Hills Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The man, Raymond Jezierski, 58, of Fox River Grove, was found ashore in the boat with smoke coming from the engine about half a mile south of the McHenry Dam, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. A ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy