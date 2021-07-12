47 people shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

Forty-seven people were shot this weekend, 10 of them fatally — fewer than half the number of people shot during the long Fourth of July holiday , according to Chicago police and records maintained by the Tribune.

There were 10 people killed between 4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday, including two who were shot outside a Clark gas station around 3:10 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue in Englewood . Two men, ages 20 and 33, had been sitting in the gas station parking lot when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle shot at them, police said.

The older man was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center at 3:38 p.m., while the younger man — who, according to data from the Cook County medical examiner’s office was 19, not 20 — was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:24 p.m.

Between 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday there were two separate attacks that each left three people shot, one fatally, according to authorities.

Those six people, including the two who died, were among a total of 14 people shot in less than 14 hours, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, police said. Three of the 14 people died.

Rapper Londre Sylvester was killed in the triple shooting just before 9 p.m. Police said he suffered as died with as many as 64 gunshot wounds when he was attacked in the 2700 block of West 27th Street, across the street from the Cook County Jail, shortly after he was released.

Those injured also include a man who suffered a graze wound after Chicago police officers were called to a report of an assault in progress in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue in West Rogers Park at 7:22 p.m. Sunday night . Police said he had a knife; he also was Tased by a second officer.

In other shootings:

A woman, 43, was shot by someone in a vehicle while she sat in the passenger seat of a parked van in the 3800 block of West Adams Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood around 12:20 a.m. Monday, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and right leg while in the passenger seat of an SUV by someone in another vehicle at 12:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of South California Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood. The driver of the SUV struck two vehicles and fled on foot. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in fair condition, police said.

A man, 21, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in good condition after being shot at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 10300 block of South Beverly Avenue in East Beverly, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the back.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, a man, 45, was shot in the head, neck and abdomen in the 2000 block of East 71st Street in the South Shore neighborhood, police said. Police said he was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where the Cook County medical examiner’s office said he was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. He had not been identified as of Monday morning.

A man, 28, was shot in the thigh near an alley in the 7500 block of South Essex Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood by someone in an unknown vehicle around 7:15 p.m. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Two other men, 20 and 31, were shot near an alley in the 7900 block of South Manistee Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood by an occupant of an unknown vehicle around 7:15 p.m. The 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the knee, and the 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in good condition.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 36-year-old man was shot in the thigh while near a sidewalk in the 1100 block of West 57th Street in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 55-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest in the 8600 block of South Lowe Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood around 4 p.m. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in critical condition, police said. No one is in custody for the shooting and officials are investigating.

The Chicago Police Department did not hold a Monday news conference about the weekend violence as it typically would because Superintendent David Brown was in Washington, D.C., for a meeting with President Joe Biden, officials said.