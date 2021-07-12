Cancel
Davis, CA

Woman with ‘severe’ amnesia in Davis has been identified

By Jordan Silva-Benham
Daily Democrat
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Davis Police Department has been able to identify an unknown woman with severe amnesia. Detectives with the department were able to identify the woman based on a phone call received Friday. They confirmed that she was a 46-year-old woman reported missing out of the Los Angeles area, according to a Facebook post from the Davis Police Department. The name of the woman was not given, but the department noted that she is in good physical health and is being taken care of by medical professionals.

