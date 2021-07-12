Cancel
Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison Reportedly Sign Deals With AEW

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was reported last week that Brian Pillman Jr. had finished up his run with MLW and would be working for AEW full time. Now, Fightful Select reports that Pillman has officially signed a new deal with the company. Meanwhile, it was also noted that Pillman’s tag team partner Griff Garrison has also signed a full-time contract with AEW.

