Raising Consciousness and Transforming Organizations
Karen Dace, vice chancellor for diversity, equity, and inclusion and professor of communication at IUPUI, has taught courses in and written about intercultural communication, race relations, the construction of gender, and the empowerment of women of color and published Women of Color and White Women in Conversation in 2012. Dace shares her personal experiences growing up and innovative initiatives and programs taking place at a top academic institution to create inclusive communities. Learn more at onilluminating.iu.edu.www.wishtv.com
