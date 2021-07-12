NYC Restaurant Week: Which Staten Island restaurants are in the program?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Five borough eateries are all in for NYC Restaurant Week, a program that offers prix fixe menus at over 500 restaurants citywide. Coordinated by coordinated by the Big Apple’s tourism arm dubbed NYCGo, the summer version of the dining program runs from Monday, July 19 through Sunday, August 22. Pricing options this year include three tiers — set meals for $21, $39 or $125 per guest — for lunch, dinner or both. There is also the $125 Signature Dining Experience option, although not available on Staten Island. According to NYCGo.com, the pricing structures are intended “to create more options — and more available reservations — for diners.”