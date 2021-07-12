Cancel
Business

CGC Promotes Matt Nelson to President

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Nelson is one of the most renowned comic book restoration and grading experts in the industry. He began collecting vintage comics at an early age, starting with a copy of Iron Man #1 that he received for his 14th birthday. By the age of twenty, Nelson had become the youngest Overstreet Advisor ever. Shortly thereafter, he opened Classics Incorporated, a business dedicated to comic restoration. CGC itself opened in 2000, becoming the world's leading third-party grading service for comic books, trading cards, magazines, and other pop culture-related collectibles. Nelson subsequently added restoration removal services and comic book pressing to Classics Incorporated. He joined CGC in 2013 when they purchased Nelson's company, Classics Incorporated, and reorganized it as Classic Collectible Services. In 2016, Nelson transitioned from President of CCS to Primary Grader at CGC, and in that role has handled hundreds of thousands of comics, including the likes of Action Comics #1 CGC 9.0 that sold for $3.25 million, and Batman #1 CGC 9.4 that sold for $2.22 million.

