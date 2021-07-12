LeBron James Joins Fortnite As Part Of Their Icon Series

As LeBron James slowly appears to be conquering all points of media, his latest conquest is being added to Fortnite. Arriving in the Item Shop on July 14th, the Laker's superstar will come to the game with two different outfits for you to purchase, each one equipped with King James' upcoming signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 19. He will come equipped with the Lion Pickaxe, a Wingspan Glider, and the on-the-court celebration called The Silencer, which you can snag as a bundle from the shop. You can check out images of everything coming to the game below, including the Space Jam version if you need it, along with the trailer for the new skins.