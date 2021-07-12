Cancel
Texas State

AP: Democrats in Texas legislature plan to leave the state to stop Republicans from passing new voting restrictions

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) – AP source: Democrats in the Texas Legislature are planning to leave the state in another revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Democrats are set to again break quorum at the Texas Legislature in a dramatic showdown over voting rights in America. In May, Democrats walked out of the Texas Capitol to block a sweeping bill that included bans on 24-hour polling places and provisions to empower partisan poll watchers. It would be the first time since 2003 that Texas Democrats have crossed state lines to break quorum.

