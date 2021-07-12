Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2: Mariner & Boimler Go Blues Brothers

The last time we checked in on how things were going with Paramount+'s upcoming fourth season of the Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Star Trek: Discovery, it was May and executive producer & writer (including "That Hope Is You, Part 2" and "Far From Home") Michelle Paradise was sharing the four words that were "a long journey to type" along with a screencap of a screen with a script page on it with the words "END OF SEASON FOUR." Close to two months later and it looks like those words are close to coming to life. Speaking with Collider to promote Space Jam: A New Legacy, Martin-Green offered an update on how the production is going as well as why Burnham's new role is important.