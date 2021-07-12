Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2: Mariner & Boimler Go Blues Brothers
With only a month to go until "Star Trek" fans find their way back to the animated adventures of Tawny Newsome's Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid's Ensign Brad Boimler, and the rest of the gang from Star Trek: Lower Decks, viewers are getting a reminder teaser to make sure they've marked their calendars. In the following clip, fans get a reminder of just how much Mariner has no interest in dealing with things like security wanting to stop her and Boimler for questioning (and props to The Blues Brothers-loving creative team that put that ar chase together).bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0