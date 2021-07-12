Power Book III: Raising Kanan Scores Early Season 2 STARZ Renewal
With less than a week to go until the prequel series makes its debut, "Power" franchise creator & EP Courtney A. Kemp, EP Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and series creator & showrunner Sascha Penn received the kind of news that all series want to here before their premiere. On Monday, STARZ announced that the Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller-starring Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be back for a second season- and when it does, Antonio Ortiz's Shawn "Famous" Figueroa will be promoted to a series regular.bleedingcool.com
