Alabama OT Evan Neal one-ups himself with latest feat of elite athleticism

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama football knows Bryce Young will not be sacked from the left side this season. Evan Neal is setting up to be the best offensive tackle in college football. The junior from Florida has been performing incredible feats of athleticism all summer. Strength coaches Dr. Matt Rhea and David Ballou have been mesmerized by Neal’s ability to push himself to exceed expectations. The 6-foot-7, 360-pounder one-upped himself in executing a high box jump at the indoor facility.

College Sportstdalabamamag.com

Evan Neal and Phidarian Mathis named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Alabama football’s Phidarian Mathis and Evan Neal have been named to the 2021 Outland Trophy Watch List announced today by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). The two linemen are among 80 candidates from around the country named to the preseason list. Six Crimson Tide players have won the...
College SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Tackle Evan Neal

When it comes to Alabama offensive linemen, he's the next one. Actually, that's not exactly accurate as Evan Neal has already been a starter for two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He's the next one at left tackle, which is where most teams put their best offensive lineman to help protect the quarterback's blind side. Subscribe for full article.
