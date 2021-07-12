Alabama OT Evan Neal one-ups himself with latest feat of elite athleticism
Alabama football knows Bryce Young will not be sacked from the left side this season. Evan Neal is setting up to be the best offensive tackle in college football. The junior from Florida has been performing incredible feats of athleticism all summer. Strength coaches Dr. Matt Rhea and David Ballou have been mesmerized by Neal’s ability to push himself to exceed expectations. The 6-foot-7, 360-pounder one-upped himself in executing a high box jump at the indoor facility.tdalabamamag.com
