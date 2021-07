A 20 year old woman is recovering from a robbery that happened at 5545 S 16th Street around midnight Saturday. Lincoln Police say the woman was leaving the Dairy Queen after getting off work when she was approached by a man with his face covered. She was sitting inside when the man opened her car door, assaulted her and then took her 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix. The victim told police the man said he had a gun and threatened her.