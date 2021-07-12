Cancel
Health

Olympic athletes confront mental health challenges

By JAY COHEN Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Mikulak felt frantic. The American gymnast had his training disrupted by COVID-19, and the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021. That unease stayed with Mikulak for a while, and it led him to confront all the ways the perfectionism of gymnastics had affected the rest of his life. “I’ve...

Simone Manuel
Ashleigh Gentle
Sam Mikulak
Brittney Reese
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
