New this week: A ‘Space Jam’ sequel and new John Mayer tunes

By The Associated Press Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — LeBron James leads the Tunes against the Goons in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a sequel to the 1996 movie that had Michael Jordan headlining with Bugs Bunny. Director Malcolm D. Lee didn’t necessarily feel beholden to that first movie though. “I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I have to pay homage to that movie.’” It was more about the long legacy of the Looney Tunes more so than that particular film,” he told the AP earlier this year. It’ll be available on HBO Max free for subscribers for 31 days starting Friday, as well as in theaters. Lee said it was the “epitome of a popcorn movie” and even got the stamp of approval from what he says is the toughest audience of all: His 12-year-old son.

