Home Hit By Gunfire Saturday Morning

Lincoln Police were called to the 2000 block of S 14th Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of gunfire. Officers spoke with a woman who reported hearing gunshots outside her home and a bullet hitting the house. Police found damage from one bullet. Officers spoke with neighbors who reported hearing an argument before the gunfire and a vehicle speeding away. That argument did not involve the victims. The home was occupied by two adults and a teenager. No one was hurt.