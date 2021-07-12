Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Phoebe Bridgers Plots North American Tour

By Jon Blistein
ncadvertiser.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe run is set to launch September 3rd at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrap October 26th at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. The itinerary includes several festival stops, including Bonnaroo (September 4th), Pitchfork Music Festival (September 10th), Firefly (September 23rd), Governors Ball (September 25th), Austin City Limits (October 2nd and 9th), and Shaky Knees (October 24th). Muna will open for Bridgers on a handful of select dates as well. See tickets for those dates here.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
St Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#American Tour#Austin City Limits#Anthem#Firefly#Rolling Stone Tickets#Ticketmaster#Verified Fan#Mo#Royal Oak Music Theatre#Pa#Raleigh#Nc#Ma Leader Bank Pavilion#La The Orpheum Theater#Berkeley#Greek#Ga Shaky#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
Related
Rock MusicLoudwire

Tesla Announce Summer + Fall 2021 North American Tour Dates

Rock icons Tesla have just announced their 'Let's Get Real!' North American tour, a 29-date run that finds the band occasionally sharing the bill with other notable acts, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Styx and Kid Rock, with a couple of festival appearances along the way as well. "We are so...
EntertainmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Phoebe Bridgers sells out the Pageant

Update: This show is sold out. Original post: Phoebe Bridgers’ “Reunion Tour” comes to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 3. Reserved tickets start at $49 and go on sale at noon July 16 at ticketmaster.com. Get more information at thepageant.com.
MusicNewsTimes

Todd Snider Plots Extensive 'Return of the Storyteller' Tour

Todd Snider has announced dates for an extensive fall tour. The Nashville singer-songwriter’s Return of the Storyteller Tour begins July 24th with a sold-out event at Tennessee’s the Caverns. Spanning more than 50 dates from which audio will be compiled for a live album, the Return of the Storyteller Tour...
Albany, NYwiltonbulletin.com

John Mayer Plots 2022 'Sob Rock' Tour

The run will launch on February 17th at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, and wrap on April 28th at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. local time via Mayer’s website. More from Rolling...
Asheville, NCPosted by
Rolling Stone

Stephen Marley Plots ‘Babylon by Bus’ Tour

Stephen Marley has announced the dates for his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour. Titled after Bob Marley and the Wailers’ 1978 live album, the shows will feature Stephen’s songs spanning his 40-plus year career alongside songs from his father’s catalog. The 19-date U.S. trek kicks off on August 26th at Mateel Community Center in Redway, California and wraps at Salvage Station in Asheville, North Carolina on September 26th. The run includes a Bob Marley tribute concert with Stephen’s brother Ziggy Marley in celebration of what would have been their father’s 76th birthday year. The special show with the Marley brothers takes place...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Phoebe Bridgers at the Greek Theatre on October 21st & 22nd

Due to high demand, Phoebe Bridgers has added a second Los Angeles show to her Reunion Tour. This fall, Bridgers will be performing her first-ever headlining shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 21st and October 22nd. This tour will be her first run of live shows since 2019 and is sure to be full of astonishing performances.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Sebastian Bach Plots ‘Slave to the Grind’ 30th-Anniversary Tour

Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach is hitting the road this fall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's chart-topping sophomore album, Slave to the Grind. The megawatt singer kicks off the Slave to the Grind trek on Sept. 25 in Waterloo, N.Y., and will be on the road through Dec. 17 in San Diego, with support from Detroit rockers Kaleido. Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased through Bach's website.
Rock Musicbeintheloopchicago.com

Prog-Rock Legends, King Crimson, Announce “Music Is Our Friend” North American Tour Dates For 2021

When King Crimson returns to action this July, it will be the seventh year that the band has toured since returning to performing live in 2014, a run only interrupted by the lockdown in 2020. In that time, the audience has been reinvented, as much as the band itself, something Robert Fripp noted after the band’s performance in Pompeii, Italy’s famous amphitheater:
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Dream Theater announce new album + North American tour

Prog metal pros Dream Theater have announced their 15th studio album, ‘A View from the Top of the World,’ which is scheduled for release on October 22, 2021. Today’s announcement says, “A View From The Top OF The World is Dream Theater at its musical finest expanding on the sound they helped create while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The 7-song album also marks the second studio album with InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.”
MusicGreenwichTime

Ingrid Andress Plots Headlining 'Feeling Things' Tour of U.S. and Europe

Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress has announced dates for a headlining tour this fall and in early 2022. The “Lady Like” singer’s Feeling Things Tour will kick off September 27th and wrap up with a trip around western Europe. Beginning with a show in Boston in late September, Andress’ trek will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy