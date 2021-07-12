Fête-Dieu du Teche honors the Christian family

“When she finds it, she calls her friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me; I have found my lost coin.’” (Luke 15:9) In ancient Palestine, it was common for women to receive ten silver coins as a wedding present. These coins had both monetary value and sentimental value, much like a wedding ring would have today, so to lose even a single coin would be deeply distressing. The woman who had lost the coin would search everywhere until she found it. And our Lord Jesus Christ tells us that just as she would rejoice and celebrate with her friends when the missing coin was found, so too the angels in heaven rejoice and celebrate when one lost sinner repents and turns to God.