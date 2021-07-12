Cancel
Religion

Fête-Dieu du Teche honors the Christian family

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 18 days ago

The Seventh Annual Fête-Dieu du Teche 40-mile Eucharistic Boat Procession will be held this year in honor of the Christian family. Fête-Dieu du Teche 2021 will take place Sunday, Aug. 15. The 40-mile Eucharistic Procession by boat this year coincides with the Year of St. Joseph and the Year of the Family. The procession this year will highlight the Holy Family as Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament will be accompanied by boats carrying the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph. Families are encouraged to participate by registering a family boat Register online by completing the form at https://www.jesuscrucified.net/events/fete-dieu-du-teche-2021/form and signing the online waiver. or by following the stops together for recitation of the Holy Rosary and Benediction.

Jesus
Virgin Mary
#Christian#Holy Family#Our Lady Of Sorrows#Eucharistic Procession#Bayou Teche#D D#St Leo The Great Church#Flotilla#Notre Dame
