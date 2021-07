The first teaser trailer for Dragon Ball Super's next big movie has raised some questions over the anime's aesthetic for the new project. After first announcing that a new movie in the franchise was currently in production for a release in Japan next year, Toei Animation took the virtual stage for a special panel as part of Comic-Con @ Home 2021 and debuted the first actual details for this mysterious new movie. Not only was it confirmed that this new movie would be titled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but we got our first look at this next effort. A look that raised some questions.