Tiff's Treats planning August opening of Hutto location
Austin-based Tiff's Treats in August is planning to open its new Hutto location at 210 Ed Schmidt Blvd. in the Hanson's Corner development. The grand opening event is planned for Aug. 7 from 10 a.m.-noon, but a company spokesperson said there is a slight possibility that date could change. Tiff's Treats is known for delivering warm, baked cookies and brownies and was originally opened in 1999 in Austin. 512-838-3080. www.cookiedelivery.com.communityimpact.com
