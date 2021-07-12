Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet Is As Sleek As an iPad and User-Friendly, Too

Amazon’s lineup of Fire tablets has settled into a familiar routine: they are available in small, medium, and large; they are priced far lower than comparable iPads; and they are mostly good for reading and watching movies or TV, with content likely supplied by Amazon itself. The company doesn’t update them as often as their competitors, sometimes going a few years between upgrades. This year, the large model, the Fire HD 10, has gotten a refresh, bringing a redesigned body, better performance, and a host of new configurations you can choose from when buying it.