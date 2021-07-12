Vehicle Hit By Gunfire Near 48th and Orchard

Lincoln Police were called to the 1200 block of N 48th Street to investigate a vandalism around 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers spoke with a 59 year old man who said his 2015 Ford Expedition had been hit by gunfire several times while parked in a lot overnight. Officers saw several bullet holes in the vehicle and found shell casings in the street. There is an estimated $5,000 damage to the vehicle with several windows, the windshield and the body of the vehicle struck.