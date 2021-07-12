French regulator proposes 0.48% hike in retail power prices

Cancel
PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - French energy regulator CRE said on Monday it had proposed to the energy and economy ministries that regulated household electricity prices be increased by 0.48% from Aug. 1.

It also recommended a 0.38% increase from Aug. 1 for small business.

The government is not obliged to follow the CRE’s recommendations and can ask the regulator to make a new proposal within three months. (Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)

