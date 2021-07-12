David Harbour's Black Widow Weight Loss Received 'Mixed Feelings' from Wife Lily Allen

Lily Allen has responded to a number of body-shaming critics online.On her Instagram account, the singer shared a video of herself appearing on the The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan last week (Saturday 24 July). Soon after, fans started to comment about their “concerns” for Allen, with several fans saying she looked “too thin”.Allen responded to the comments, telling one: “You’ve never seen me two years completely sober, not smoking and exercising every day”. Replying to another, Allen added: “Seriously, where do you get off? You know NOTHING about me or my lifestyle. How dare you.” Comments on the...