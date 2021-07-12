Cancel
Weight Loss

David Harbour's Black Widow Weight Loss Received 'Mixed Feelings' from Wife Lily Allen

By Brandy Lynn Sebren
MovieWeb
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Harbour has had a rollercoaster of a year. He stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, he started filming season 4 of Stranger Things, and was delighted to find himself part of an instant family. He dropped quite a bit of weight in transitioning from Alexei's hulking physique for Black Widow﻿ to the imprisoned American in Russia for Stranger Things.﻿ His new bride, British pop singer Lily Allen, he said had "mixed feelings" about his transformation.

