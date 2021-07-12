Teen shark attack survivor teams with professor, National Geographic to tell her story

Paige Winter was enjoying a beautiful day at the beach, frolicking in waist-deep ocean water when she felt a tug on her left foot. The tug got stronger, and she was pulled underwater.

It was then that she came face-to-face with the shark that had her left leg clenched in its jaws.

Winter, then 17, used her hands to pry the shark’s mouth off her leg. She lost two fingers as she fought to free herself from the shark’s grasp. Her father Mike, who was nearby, punched the shark in the head until it let her go. He carried his injured daughter to shore on June 2, 2019, at Atlantic Beach, N.C.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she had to have her left leg amputated at her thigh.

Her story is featured on “Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story,” which premieres at 9 p.m. Monday on the National Geographic Channel as part of its SharkFest programming. The show will be available to stream on Disney+ starting July 16, with an encore presentation on Nat Geo WILD at 10 p.m. Aug. 6.

“Honestly, like, a lot of people think that losing a leg is the worst to happen, but I guarantee you a hand injury is so much worse,” Winter told Yahoo Entertainment . “I had to relearn to put up my hair and brush my teeth and button my pants. It was just a bunch of little stuff, and it annoyed me so much. And I still can’t feel in my left hand. I remember I ripped off my actual fingernail, because I had a fake nail on it, and I just didn’t notice until I looked at it.”

Dr. Mike Heithaus, a Florida International University marine ecologist and shark specialist who is an expert on predator-prey interactions, got to meet Paige and her father during filming. Heithaus is a leading contributor on the show.

He said he and other experts have opinions on which type of shark bit Winter, although no one knows for sure.

“We’re pretty darn sure that it was a bull shark,” he said, adding he thinks there might have been two sharks involved.

And bull sharks are prevalent in South Florida.

It turns out that bull sharks — fearsome predators that could kill you with a single bite — are the fourth-most abundant shark species in South Florida, according to a recent study of the region’s sharks.

Fortunately, bull sharks find us humans pretty unappetizing, considering how many are out there and how rarely they bite anyone.

Bull sharks are among the most dangerous sharks, even if attacks remain rare. Robust animals that tend to be wider and heavier than sharks of comparable length, bull sharks accounted for about 18% of the 868 known unprovoked attacks in Florida since 1882, according to the International Shark Attack File, based at the University of Florida.

But even accounting for 18% of bites, the number is still low, considering the opportunities to the sharks presented by the millions of swimmers in Florida water. Unlike several other large shark species, bull sharks come close to beaches, where they generally ignore swimmers.

Heithaus said bull sharks are one of the few shark species that will attack prey that are almost their own size. He said most sharks eat prey that’s only 10 to 15% of their body size.

“Bull sharks are built for eating big prey,” he said. “But still I think the thing Paige would want people to know, and we want viewers to understand, is even these are big, dangerous sharks, most of the time they are going to ignore people…Driving to the beach here in South Florida is far more dangerous than going in the water.”

Last year saw 16 shark bites in Florida, far below the five-year average of 30.

As for what to do if you see a shark while swimming, Heithaus had this advice: “If you keep your eyes on the shark, [and] slowly get out of the water, you’re really unlikely to have something bad happen.”

“If it’s a nurse shark or a small shark, enjoy the experience,” he said. “If it’s a bigger shark, keep your eyes on it so it knows you see it, and get out of the water, because there are really very few attacks where people have seen the shark and it attacks.”

Heithaus gained an admiration for Winter during the making of the TV show. Despite the severity of her injuries, Winter, now 19, has a love for sharks, he said.

“You think about this event and she was throughout the whole thing, even in the ambulance, afterwards she’s saying, ‘Don’t blame the shark.’

“She loves nature, understands how important our environment is to us, and wants people to know more about sharks. It’s really an ability to kind of see these animals through her eyes even though she went through this really horrible event.”

Sun Sentinel staff writer David Fleshler contributed to this report.